Further Singtel Data Breach, Expert Weighs In

It has been reported that Singtel has confirmed that another Australian business it owns, consulting unit Dialog, has fallen victim to a cyber burglary just weeks after the mammoth data leak at telco Optus was revealed.

Julia O’Toole
Julia O’Toole
InfoSec Expert
October 12, 2022 2:19 pm

This incident could not come at a worse time for Singtel, with the world’s eyes already actively scrutinising the company’s cybersecurity in the wake of the Optus breach.

However, with this being the third large breach impacting the company in the last few years, it sounds like it is time to review the company’s cybersecurity program because something is clearly not working.

One of the biggest areas of focus for Singtel must be around employee access and the data employees have access to. Everyone knows employees are the number one target for criminals looking to steal and compromise an organisation’s data, so addressing this risk must be the priority. One of the best ways to tackle this risk is through the deployment of encrypted network access and segmentation tools, which encrypt employee credentials so they can’t be stolen on phished. This closes doors on attackers, and it will significantly improve Singtel’s security defences against data breaches in the future.

