GitHub Goes Open Source On Security Research

It has been announced that GitHub has opened up its security Advisory Database to community contributions with the aim of furthering the security of the software supply chain. Independent security researchers, academics, and enthusiasts are now able to submit their own research into security vulnerabilities into the open source development platform to provide further insight into existing vulnerabilities.
GitHub has an impressive community and all efforts to make it easier to flag security issues are welcomed.
While there have always been efforts in the security community to have an open discussion on security issues in open source libraries, it’s been slightly more directed at security practitioners. Hopefully this feature in GitHub will make it easier for everyone to submit potential security issues.
It’s been recognized over the last few years that the number of security issues being raised is rapidly growing – in 2015 6,504 CVEs were recognized, while in 2021 that more than tripled to 20,142 – and the security community dealing with reviewing these submissions have been under pressure, especially at the governmental level.
It remains to be seen the volume of new security issues this feature will add, and it would be interesting to see metrics on the number of successful, duplicate, and rejected submissions to monitor how the process is working.Read Less
