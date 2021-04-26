Expert Comments

Google Ban App Developers And Prevent Malicious Apps

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

In a recent blog post Google has reportedly, banned 119,000 app developer accounts in 2020, used machine learning security solutions to prevent over 962,000 malicious apps from getting onto the Play Store.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Mark Crichton
April 26, 2021
Senior Director
OneSpan

Mobile devices have become a central part of many people's financial lives with the rise of Monzo.

It is reassuring to see that Google are taking a strong stand against malicious applications on its application "Play Store". However, the simple fact is that it's inevitable some will slip through the net. Mobile devices have become a central part of many people's financial lives with the rise of Monzo, Revolut and other digital-only banks, so this news is a crucial reminder that financial service app developers must ensure exceptional security hygiene.

 

Since we can't assume consumers

.....Read More

It is reassuring to see that Google are taking a strong stand against malicious applications on its application "Play Store". However, the simple fact is that it's inevitable some will slip through the net. Mobile devices have become a central part of many people's financial lives with the rise of Monzo, Revolut and other digital-only banks, so this news is a crucial reminder that financial service app developers must ensure exceptional security hygiene.

 

Since we can't assume consumers devices to be safe environments, financial apps can take additional steps to protect their users with app shielding - an advanced mobile app security that travels with the banking app to protect the institution and their users against mobile banking threats similar to this one. This will allow financial apps to operate safely even in hostile environments.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reaction On Passwordstate Breached

Emotet Takedown And Its Implications

Apple’s AirDrop Leaks Users’ PII, And There’s Not Much They...

Russian Hackers Target Washington DC Police Department

Expert Reaction On Stock Market Ransomware Attack

Mount Locker Ransomware Thwarts Recovery, May Target Healthcare & Biotech

Bugs Opened John Deere Tractor Owners Up To Doxing

Expert Commentary: Prometei Botnet Exploits Exchange Server Bugs to Grow

FIDO Alliance IoT Onboarding – Industry Onboarding

A Large Majority of IT Pros are Concerned with Teleworking...