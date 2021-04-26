Google Ban App Developers And Prevent Malicious Apps

In a recent blog post Google has reportedly, banned 119,000 app developer accounts in 2020, used machine learning security solutions to prevent over 962,000 malicious apps from getting onto the Play Store.
It is reassuring to see that Google are taking a strong stand against malicious applications on its application "Play Store". However, the simple fact is that it's inevitable some will slip through the net. Mobile devices have become a central part of many people's financial lives with the rise of Monzo, Revolut and other digital-only banks, so this news is a crucial reminder that financial service app developers must ensure exceptional security hygiene.
Since we can't assume consumers devices to be safe environments, financial apps can take additional steps to protect their users with app shielding - an advanced mobile app security that travels with the banking app to protect the institution and their users against mobile banking threats similar to this one. This will allow financial apps to operate safely even in hostile environments.Read Less
