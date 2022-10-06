Governments Walk Businesses To Prepare For Ransomware

It has been reported that Gardai and government ministers have warned businesses to prepare for potential ransomware attacks, saying that the number of attacks targetting small and medium businesses has increased. The government and Gardai launched a joint awareness campaign on Tuesday for October’s European Cyber Security Month. Along with ransomware, the campaign will be warning vulnerable people such as the elderly to be aware of phishing scams, where a message or a link asks for someone’s personal details.

Full story: https://www.waterfordlive.ie/news/national-news/929162/cyber-attacks-move-from-big-targets-to-smes-government-warns.html