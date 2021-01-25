Hacker Leaks Data Of Millions Of Teespring Users: Expert Commentary

A hacker has leaked the details of millions of users registered on Teespring, a web portal that lets users create and sell custom-printed apparel.

The user data was leaked last Sunday on a public forum dedicated to cybercrime and the sale of stolen databases.

The Teespring data was made available as a 7zip archive that includes two SQL files. The first file contains a list of more than 8.2 million Teespring users’ email addresses

The second file includes account details for more than 4.6 million users

Details included in this second SQL file a hashed version of the email address, usernames, real names, phone numbers, home addresses, and Facebook and OpenID identifiers users used to log into their accounts.

The company said the incident took place in June 2020 when a hacker managed to steal user data from its cloud infrastructure.

Experts Comments