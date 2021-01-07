Hackers Actively Exploiting Leading VPN

Dutch company Eye Control found a major security vulnerabilities in products shipped by networking firm Zyxel. The discovery found that an admin-level backdoor account hardcoded into the company’s VPN hardware, Firewalls and acess point controllers. The cybercriminals are now exploited this vulnerability to gain access to these devices. The cybersecurirty experts below highlighted the danger of compromising the network devices especially the VPN.
The benefits of a hardware VPN can be huge when it comes to security and extra privacy. It can protect all of your devices via dedicated IP addresses, without your data going through a third party VPN server. However, if the hardware is compromised, the risks can be even higher.
Similar to any software, keeping up to date and patching is the safest way to stay on top of security. Hopefully, this will not put anyone off the thought of a VPN, which can add a strong extra layer of protection for.....Read More
