Expert Comments

Hackers Actively Exploiting Leading VPN

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Dutch company Eye Control found a major security vulnerabilities in products shipped by networking firm Zyxel. The discovery found that an admin-level backdoor account hardcoded into the company’s VPN hardware, Firewalls and acess point controllers. The cybercriminals are now exploited this vulnerability to gain access to these devices. The cybersecurirty experts below highlighted the danger of compromising the network devices especially the VPN.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
January 07, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

The benefits of a hardware VPN can be huge when it comes to security and extra privacy.

The benefits of a hardware VPN can be huge when it comes to security and extra privacy. It can protect all of your devices via dedicated IP addresses, without your data going through a third party VPN server. However, if the hardware is compromised, the risks can be even higher.

 

Similar to any software, keeping up to date and patching is the safest way to stay on top of security. Hopefully, this will not put anyone off the thought of a VPN, which can add a strong extra layer of protection for

.....Read More

The benefits of a hardware VPN can be huge when it comes to security and extra privacy. It can protect all of your devices via dedicated IP addresses, without your data going through a third party VPN server. However, if the hardware is compromised, the risks can be even higher.

 

Similar to any software, keeping up to date and patching is the safest way to stay on top of security. Hopefully, this will not put anyone off the thought of a VPN, which can add a strong extra layer of protection for any business. Like with any product, there will always be a certain degree of vulnerability, but this is far smaller in the world of VPNs.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Hackney Council Leaked Documents

Security Experts Insight On Nissan Source Code Leaked

Comment: Babuk Ransomware Operation – Ransomware Is The New Cybersecurity...

Cybersecurity Expert Reacted On Banking Trade Body Calls For Increased...

Zero Trust Against Nation-State Attacks: Expert Explains What It Is...

CISA Cites Likely Russian Solar Winds Involvement – Expert Perspective

Expert On US intel Agencies Blame Russia For Massive SolarWinds...

Expert Advise On Expiring Android Versions Leave Individuals Open To...

Ticketmaster Admits To Hacking Rival Company

Experts Reacted On Payment Processor Juspay Leaks 100 Mil+ Cardholders’...