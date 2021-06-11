Hackers Steal Wealth of Data from Game Giant EA

Hackers have broken into gaming giant Electronic Arts, the publisher of Battlefield, FIFA, and The Sims, and stole a wealth of game source code and related internal tools. “You have full capability of exploiting on all EA services,” the hackers claimed in various posts on underground hacking forums. A source with access to the forums, some of which are locked from public view, provided Motherboard with screenshots of the messages. In those forum posts the hackers said they have taken the source code for FIFA 21, as well as code for its matchmaking server. The hackers also said they have obtained source code and tools for the Frostbite engine, which powers a number of EA games including Battlefield. Other stolen information includes proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits (SDKs), bundles of code that can make game development more streamlined. In all, the hackers say they have 780GB of data and are advertising it for sale in various underground hacking forum posts viewed by Motherboard.
Apart from the obvious Intellectual Property (IP) implications of such a data breach, there could be several downstream consequences such as loss of customer account credentials, biographic data, etc., all with potentially Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Additionally EA makes over $2.7 billion from microtransactions or in-game purchasing. App developers today have a higher responsibility to protect consumers and need to increasingly incorporate digital identity, authentication and privacy measures at a code level for improving cyber defense and mitigating fallout from such forms of theft.Read Less
This incident demonstrates the fact that even high-tech organizations are vulnerable to potential data breaches. In this case, the source code for several products, some very valuable and costly to produce intellectual property, has been stolen by the cyber criminals and offered on the open market. Interestingly, at this time, it appears they did not attempt to ransom the data back to EA, but instead chose to offer it to the highest bidder. If this data includes a significant amount of proprietary information, it may be valuable to competitors, or it may include information or vulnerabilities that could be used in future attacks against EA products or customers with installed EA games.
Unfortunately, these successful attacks are often a byproduct of human error. Reused passwords or harvested credentials are common ways for attackers to gain access to systems and networks. For this reason, it is a wise move for organizations to regularly educate employees about potential attack vectors and the importance of being vigilant for attacks that may target them. In addition, robust Data Loss Prevention controls can help spot when sensitive data may be moving out of the victim's network and play an important role in an organization's layered security strategy.Read Less
The EA data breach is different from numerous other attacks, as it isn't a ransomware attack, but instead the bad actors that pulled off the breach are looking to sell the information obtained in the breach to the highest bidder among other hackers.
Happily, it appears, for now at least, that no actual player personal data was exposed and the breach was instead directed at company assets. There is a possibility that later on the gleaned information could be used to engineer hack attacks on gamers while they're playing the game, or to give some less than scrupulous players the ability to cheat, ruining the gaming experience for other players.
Attacks like these underscore the value of data from gaming giants, as well as the need for companies like EA to step up their efforts on protecting this valuable proprietary data.Read Less
Thankfully, no user data was stolen from EA, so players shouldn't be at increased risk of cyber attacks, phishing, or identity theft. The stolen data mostly includes source code and tools for game development. It's information that's valuable, but probably only to a small handful of people who would know what to do with it. An unscrupulous game developer could steal intellectual property for their own games, for example. Another possibility is that game hackers could use the data to cheat in online games, such as by manipulating the matchmaking in FIFA.Read Less
Oftentimes, there isn't a lot of good news or optimism resulting from another global giant being breached. However, in the case of EA, they deal in petabytes of information so the reported amount of stolen data is relatively small in the gaming world. I'm not trying to diminish or minimize this compromise as the source code used to develop EA's popular games has value to competitors and threat actors looking to sell the info on the darkweb. However, from initial reports, customer info, financial info or other proprietary information hasn't been stolen. Behind the scenes, the threat actors either didn't ultimately get where they wanted to in the network or the good guys discovered the compromise early enough to limit the damage. EA should continue to be transparent, share as many details as possible and use this compromise as an opportunity to educate other companies in need of improving their own security hygiene. We should all look forward to hearing more from EA relating to this compromise and they have the opportunity to play the role of hero in this situation, as the role of villain or victim isn't an option.Read Less
This sort of breach could potentially take down an organization. Game source code is highly proprietary and sensitive intellectual property that is the heartbeat of a company’s service or offering. Exposing this data is like virtually taking its life. Except that in this case, EA is saying only a limited amount of game source code and tools have been exfiltrated. Even so, the heartbeat has been interrupted and there’s no telling how this attack will ultimately impact the life blood of the company’s gaming services down the line.
The lesson here is you must enact robust proactive cyber defenses to protect your IP. The heartbeat must keep drumming on.Read Less
