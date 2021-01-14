Healthcare Web App Attacks Up 51%; 498 Attacks/month, Per Org. – Experts Perspectives

New findings from Imperva reveal that as the first vials of COVID-19 vaccines were disseminated in December, a 51% increase in web application attacks on healthcare targets occurred. Imperva’s data shows the healthcare industry experienced 187 million attacks per month globally, on average, or roughly 498 attacks per organization each month – a 10 percent y/y increase year-over-year. Experts with Gurucul and Point3 Security offer perspective.

Experts Comments