Healthcare Web App Attacks Up 51%; 498 Attacks/month, Per Org. – Experts Perspectives

New findings from Imperva reveal that as the first vials of COVID-19 vaccines were disseminated in December, a 51% increase in web application attacks on healthcare targets occurred. Imperva’s data shows the healthcare industry experienced 187 million attacks per month globally, on average, or roughly 498 attacks per organization each month – a 10 percent y/y increase year-over-year. Experts with Gurucul and Point3 Security offer perspective.

Chloé Messdaghi
January 14, 2021
VP of Strategy
Point3 Security

Attackers are not backing down in 2021.

Healthcare was hard hit in 2020 and 2021 looks like it will bring more of the same.  The COVID19 pandemic changed how we work, with a massive shift to remote work for those who can do it, and that brought new cybersecurity challenges as organizations brought their security up to deal with the new threat surfaces.  This was especially challenging for Healthcare, which had the added challenge of an unprecedented number of patients stressing their resources to the limit and leaving few cycles to

Healthcare was hard hit in 2020 and 2021 looks like it will bring more of the same.  The COVID19 pandemic changed how we work, with a massive shift to remote work for those who can do it, and that brought new cybersecurity challenges as organizations brought their security up to deal with the new threat surfaces.  This was especially challenging for Healthcare, which had the added challenge of an unprecedented number of patients stressing their resources to the limit and leaving few cycles to deal with cyberthreats. 

 

Cybercriminals have been taking advantage of the new threat surface without regard to the consequences for their victims.  The best Healthcare organizations can do is implement industry standard cybersecurity defenses, including security analytics, train their workforce to recognize the threats against them, and review their security stack to make sure it's up to the task.  Attackers are not backing down in 2021, which means organizations can't neglect their cybersecurity going into this new year.

