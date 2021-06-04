Expert Comments

Herfordshire County Council Reports Almost 16,000 Cyber ‘Attacks’

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that almost 16,000 cyber ‘attacks’ were made against Hertfordshire County Council between January and March this year, according to the latest figures. The data is included in a report due to be presented to a meeting of the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday (June 9). It says the exact number of attacks – between January 1 and March 31 this year – was 15,964.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts React: White House Open Letter To Companies Re Ransomware

Bank Fraud Up 159% in Q1, Feedzai Reports – Expert...

Security Expert Re: FUJIFILM Ransomware Attack

Expert React: Battle For The Galaxy – 6 Million Gamers...

Experts Insight: Ransomware Attack On Steamship Authority Of Massachusetts Ferry...

World Wide Web Consortium Main Website Goes Down – Response...

Expert Comment: Amazon And Apple Wide-area Mesh Networking

DOJ Charges Woman With Political Candidate Phishing Attacks

Experts React: On JBS Foods Hack Must Prompt Supply Chain...

Expert Advice on New Crypto Scam Targeting Mobile Users

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy