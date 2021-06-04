Herfordshire County Council Reports Almost 16,000 Cyber ‘Attacks’

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that almost 16,000 cyber ‘attacks’ were made against Hertfordshire County Council between January and March this year, according to the latest figures. The data is included in a report due to be presented to a meeting of the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday (June 9). It says the exact number of attacks – between January 1 and March 31 this year – was 15,964.

