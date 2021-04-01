Expert Comments

How Microsoft Is Working To Confront Firmware Threats? Experts Weigh In

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Microsoft yesterday released a Security Signals report which shows that firmware attacks are on the rise, and detailed how they were working to help eliminate this entire class of threats. Some key points from the study include: 

  • Cybersecurity threats are always evolving, and today we’re seeing a new wave of advanced attacks targeting areas of computing that don’t have the protection of the cloud. New data shows that firmware attacks are on the rise, and businesses aren’t paying close enough attention to securing this critical layer.
  • Firmware, which lives below the operating system, is emerging as a primary target because it is where sensitive information like credentials and encryption keys are stored in memory. Many devices in the market today don’t offer visibility into that layer to ensure that attackers haven’t compromised a device prior to the boot process or at runtime bellow the kernel. And attackers have noticed.
  • Lack of automation is another factor causing organizations to lose time and detracting from building better prevention strategies. Seventy-one percent said their staff spends too much time on work that should be automated, and that number creeps up to 82% among the teams who said they don’t have enough time for strategic work. Overall, security teams are spending 41% of their time on firmware patches that could be automated.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
April 01, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

This makes it challenging to mitigate against as it can often bypass drive encryption or even antivirus.

Firmware attacks can be extremely effective as they target the code controlling both the hardware and the software before it boots. This makes it challenging to mitigate against as it can often bypass drive encryption or even antivirus. Firmware attacks mean security needs to focus on being proactive rather than a legacy, reactive approach of protecting. Working together with Microsoft enables more machines to be more secure. Firmware patches are, as always, essential but streamlining them to

.....Read More

Firmware attacks can be extremely effective as they target the code controlling both the hardware and the software before it boots. This makes it challenging to mitigate against as it can often bypass drive encryption or even antivirus. Firmware attacks mean security needs to focus on being proactive rather than a legacy, reactive approach of protecting. Working together with Microsoft enables more machines to be more secure. Firmware patches are, as always, essential but streamlining them to become more automated will speed up this process and help businesses focus on other areas of information security.

  Read Less
Michael Tsai
April 01, 2021
Senior Product Manager
OneLogin

The report does not surprise me at all.

The report does not surprise me at all. End-user devices, whether managed or not, are the new IT perimeter, and with the paradigm shift to work from anywhere, both IT and security teams "need to consider the added threat landscape, both at the software and firmware level of these devices. This is why implementing a Zero Trust Security model is crucial now and into the future. It’s not enough to just validate the end-users' credentials, you must evaluate the trust status of the devices as

.....Read More

The report does not surprise me at all. End-user devices, whether managed or not, are the new IT perimeter, and with the paradigm shift to work from anywhere, both IT and security teams "need to consider the added threat landscape, both at the software and firmware level of these devices. This is why implementing a Zero Trust Security model is crucial now and into the future. It’s not enough to just validate the end-users' credentials, you must evaluate the trust status of the devices as well, before granting access to critical resources. Coupling it with anomaly detection across device endpoints and continuing to expand the detection capability will help strengthen the protection required for this new frontier.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

The Australian Inter-parliamentary Alliance On China’s Website Suffers Cyber-attack

Whistle-blower Claims Ubiquiti Networks Data Breach Was ‘catastrophic’

Chained Vulnerabilities in VMware vRealize Operations Could Lead to Unauthenticated...

MobiKwik Data Breach – Thoughts From Experts

Expert On The Report On Lack Of Visibility Into Cyber...

Experts Reaction On Harris Federation Ransomware Attack

Expert On Refunding Victims Ransomware Payments

300,000 User Accounts Exposed After Credit Card Hacking Forum Is...

CISA’s ICS Medical Advisory On CT Scanners & Cybersecurity –...

World Backup Day – Experts Responses