How Microsoft Is Working To Confront Firmware Threats? Experts Weigh In

Microsoft yesterday released a Security Signals report which shows that firmware attacks are on the rise, and detailed how they were working to help eliminate this entire class of threats. Some key points from the study include:

. New data shows that firmware attacks are on the rise, and businesses aren’t paying close enough attention to securing this critical layer. Firmware, which lives below the operating system, is emerging as a primary target because it is where sensitive information like credentials and encryption keys are stored in memory. Many devices in the market today don’t offer visibility into that layer to ensure that attackers haven’t compromised a device prior to the boot process or at runtime bellow the kernel. And attackers have noticed.

Experts Comments