Illegal football streaming sites are absolutely riddled with dangerous malware. In fact, analysis of illegal websites used by hundreds of thousands to stream football matches worldwide has revealed fans are putting themselves at considerable risk. According to a report from cybersecurity firm Webroot, almost all (92%) illegal football streaming websites contain some form of malicious content, from malware and phishing lures to social engineering scams.

Martin Jartelius
April 30, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

The advantage however is that most likely the visitors are indeed there to watch football, not to invest in bitcoin.

If you are using a service from someone providing illegal streaming, it should not come as a surprise that the provider is not as picky with to whom they sell advertising space on their sites. Apart from moral, legal, and ethical reasons for companies to block for example pornographic content, gambling, and illegal streaming sites, all such aspects aside, those are high risk environments. The advantage however is that most likely the visitors are indeed there to watch football, not to invest in bitcoin.

