Illusive Research Reveals Identity Risks On 1 In 6 Enterprise Endpoints

Following the news that Illusive research reveals identity risks on 1 in 6 endpoints, Cyber Security Expert, highlights the problem with poorly managed or configured identity and the need for tools to help manage account access and identity.

Experts Comments

February 25, 2022
Jamie Akhtar
CEO and Co-founder
CyberSmart

This report quite rightly outlines the blindspot many organisations have with poorly managed or configured identity or access management tools. And the situation is more alarming when it comes to the UK’s thousands of small businesses. Many SMEs are only just becoming aware of the need to use dedicated accounts for administrative activities, let alone proper configuration of access management tools – which is why it’s now included as a requirement of Cyber Essentials certification. This is a great start but we urgently need practical, inexpensive tools to help SMEs better manage account access and identity.

