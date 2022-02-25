Following the news that Illusive research reveals identity risks on 1 in 6 endpoints, Cyber Security Expert, highlights the problem with poorly managed or configured identity and the need for tools to help manage account access and identity.
Experts Comments
What do you think of the topic? Do you agree with expert(s) or share your expert opinion below.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
This report quite rightly outlines the blindspot many organisations have with poorly managed or configured identity or access management tools. And the situation is more alarming when it comes to the UK’s thousands of small businesses. Many SMEs are only just becoming aware of the need to use dedicated accounts for administrative activities, let alone proper configuration of access management tools – which is why it’s now included as a requirement of Cyber Essentials certification. This.....Read More
This report quite rightly outlines the blindspot many organisations have with poorly managed or configured identity or access management tools. And the situation is more alarming when it comes to the UK’s thousands of small businesses. Many SMEs are only just becoming aware of the need to use dedicated accounts for administrative activities, let alone proper configuration of access management tools – which is why it’s now included as a requirement of Cyber Essentials certification. This is a great start but we urgently need practical, inexpensive tools to help SMEs better manage account access and identity.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/illusive-research-reveals-identity-risks-on-1-in-6-enterprise-endpoints
Facebook Message
@Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/illusive-research-reveals-identity-risks-on-1-in-6-enterprise-endpoints