Industry Leaders On Android.Joker Malware

Following the recent news about the half-million Huawei users downloading applications infected with Joker malware, industry leaders commented below.

Saryu Nayyar
April 13, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

Sadly the Joker Malware is no joke. And even more depressing, no dark knight is going to ride in to save users from these malicious apps. Users have to manually clean their devices of this pesky malware. The good news is that it appears the only damage is financial, and likely temporary. Users who have been subscribed to premium mobile services as a result of this malware can request refunds for said services since the affected applications are known. The real problem sits with Huawei since over 500,000 users will be battling the company for premium service refunds. If only Huawei could send Alfred "to the bat cave" to create a self-refunding app! Then they could have the last laugh...

