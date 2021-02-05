Expert Comments

Instagram, TikTok, And Twitter Crack Down On Hackers Who Steal Usernames

Instagram has disabled number of accounts which were stolen as part of online hacking operations designed to sell rare and coveted usernames. The cybersecurity expert and journalist Brian Krebs also reported that both Tiktok and Twitter also took action in relation to these accounts. The main technique used for hacking these accounts is SIM swapping, which is when a user gains control of someone’s phone number and uses it to reset passwords of victim’s social media accounts.

Jake Moore
February 05, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

SIM swapping is unfortunately still relatively easy to perform with a bit of an understanding and some research on the internet. Therefore, it is still one of the most commonly used attack vectors to bypass text message authentication and hack accounts.

 

However, there is a way to counteract this method, and this is by utilising an authenticator application when prompted to enter the one time password, or OTP. These OTP codes are far less likely to be hacked by cyber criminals, and such authenticator apps can be easily installed on your phone and work effortlessly with all social media platforms.

