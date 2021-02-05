Instagram, TikTok, And Twitter Crack Down On Hackers Who Steal Usernames

Instagram has disabled number of accounts which were stolen as part of online hacking operations designed to sell rare and coveted usernames. The cybersecurity expert and journalist Brian Krebs also reported that both Tiktok and Twitter also took action in relation to these accounts. The main technique used for hacking these accounts is SIM swapping, which is when a user gains control of someone’s phone number and uses it to reset passwords of victim’s social media accounts.

Experts Comments