Intel Latest Hack – Industry Comment

Following news last week that Intel has suffered a breach in which hackers obtained financially sensitive information that forced the company to release earnings early, please find comment below from cybersecurity experts.

Stuart Reed
January 25, 2021
UK Director
Orange Cyberdefense

It's not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it's also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact.

This incident is a stark reminder of the impact a cyber-attack can have on a business. Intel should be commended for reporting the incident promptly and bringing forward its earning announcement - failing to do so could potentially have been damaging to both stock value and shareholder confidence. The response to an incident is essential. It's not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it's also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact. Strong incident response practices are therefore crucial and, as highlighted in the Intel case, not only about technical remediation but also about appropriate communications. 


Intel has seemingly avoided any legal, financial, reputational, and regulatory consequences that might have ensued as a result of its earnings being in the public domain by detecting the breach early and responding effectively to minimise the value of the sensitive information in the hands of illicit actors. In their efforts to shield financially sensitive information in the run-up to future earnings announcements, adopting a layered approach to security should be a key priority. This approach includes people, processes, and enabling technologies to reduce the risk, minimise the impact of a breach should one occur, and demonstrate diligence and best practice to shareholders, employees, and governing and regulatory bodies.

