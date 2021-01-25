Intel Latest Hack – Industry Comment

Following news last week that Intel has suffered a breach in which hackers obtained financially sensitive information that forced the company to release earnings early, please find comment below from cybersecurity experts.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
This incident is a stark reminder of the impact a cyber-attack can have on a business. Intel should be commended for reporting the incident promptly and bringing forward its earning announcement - failing to do so could potentially have been damaging to both stock value and shareholder confidence. The response to an incident is essential. It's not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it's also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact. Strong incident response practices are.....Read More
This incident is a stark reminder of the impact a cyber-attack can have on a business. Intel should be commended for reporting the incident promptly and bringing forward its earning announcement - failing to do so could potentially have been damaging to both stock value and shareholder confidence. The response to an incident is essential. It's not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it's also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact. Strong incident response practices are therefore crucial and, as highlighted in the Intel case, not only about technical remediation but also about appropriate communications.
Read Less
Intel has seemingly avoided any legal, financial, reputational, and regulatory consequences that might have ensued as a result of its earnings being in the public domain by detecting the breach early and responding effectively to minimise the value of the sensitive information in the hands of illicit actors. In their efforts to shield financially sensitive information in the run-up to future earnings announcements, adopting a layered approach to security should be a key priority. This approach includes people, processes, and enabling technologies to reduce the risk, minimise the impact of a breach should one occur, and demonstrate diligence and best practice to shareholders, employees, and governing and regulatory bodies.
Linkedin Message
@Stuart Reed, UK Director, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It\'s not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it\'s also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/intel-latest-hack-industry-comment
Facebook Message
@Stuart Reed, UK Director, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It\'s not just knowing that a breach has occurred, it\'s also about knowing what to do about it to minimise its impact...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/intel-latest-hack-industry-comment