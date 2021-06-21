Int’l. Cybercrime Prevention Act Rafted To Boost CI Security

BACKGROUND:

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation yesterday to invoke stronger penalties for ransomware and other attacks against critical infrastructure (CI). The legislation would also equip the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against foreign-based threat actors. The International Cybercrime Prevention Act will also make it easier for the DOJ to go after botnets as it adds these to actions against which the US can seek injunctive relief. In response, cybersecurity experts Dr. Chenxi Wang and David Stewart offer comments.

Experts Comments