iPhone Hacking Tool GrayKey Techniques Outlined in Leaked Instructions

“Leaked instructions for GrayShift’s GrayKey iPhone unlocking device have surfaced, giving an idea of what the device intended for law enforcement officials can do, and how it works. GrayShift’s GrayKey is an infamous device used to unlock and pull data from iPhones and iPads owned by suspects, as part of an investigation by law enforcement officials. While the device is known to exist, and has even been photographed as part of FCC filings, a release of details from written instructions for the device provides a better idea of the device’s capabilities.
The device effectively functions by performing a brute-force attack against the iPhone’s passcode, which is used to secure the smartphone. While not entirely perfect, the system has been known to successfully gain entry into a secured iPhone using its methods”.
Law enforcement have a range of impressive tools at their disposal and GrayKey is in their toolkit as a firm favourite to pull data off iPhones and iPads. Like with most tools to brute force entry into phones, they usually struggle to crack the most up to date operating systems but the cat and mouse game is permanently in place and it is always right behind. It is common for when a tool can crack the code of a particular iOS a newer version surfaces and the cycle continues. Therefore, most.....Read More
Law enforcement have a range of impressive tools at their disposal and GrayKey is in their toolkit as a firm favourite to pull data off iPhones and iPads. Like with most tools to brute force entry into phones, they usually struggle to crack the most up to date operating systems but the cat and mouse game is permanently in place and it is always right behind. It is common for when a tool can crack the code of a particular iOS a newer version surfaces and the cycle continues. Therefore, most cybercriminals are aware to keep their phones up to date. However, if a phone is seized and the investigation takes a few months to process there is the potential that the brute forcing tool will be updated in that time to gain entry at a later date and still provide evidence.
It is not proven that criminals use GrayKey but it is thought that other similar devices and software are available on the black market. This latest information leak which was once a tight secret will potentially help those trying to evade capture and reduce any given evidence.Read Less
