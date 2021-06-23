Appleinsider report iPhone hacking tool GrayKey techniques outlined in leaked instructions

“Leaked instructions for GrayShift’s GrayKey iPhone unlocking device have surfaced, giving an idea of what the device intended for law enforcement officials can do, and how it works. GrayShift’s GrayKey is an infamous device used to unlock and pull data from iPhones and iPads owned by suspects, as part of an investigation by law enforcement officials. While the device is known to exist, and has even been photographed as part of FCC filings, a release of details from written instructions for the device provides a better idea of the device’s capabilities.

The device effectively functions by performing a brute-force attack against the iPhone’s passcode, which is used to secure the smartphone. While not entirely perfect, the system has been known to successfully gain entry into a secured iPhone using its methods”.

Experts Comments