Is Signal The Safest Alternative? What Expert Says

In response to the news that Signal is seeing a huge increase in demand following updates to WhatsApp‘s privacy terms and conditions, please see below comments from cybersecurity experts who question whether Signal really is the best alternative.

Chris Sedgwick
January 13, 2021
Security Operations Director
Sy4Security

Privacy pragmatists should carry on using WhatsApp given its mass adoption as a practical measure for people to keep in touch.

For those people that are advocating a move to Signal in the wake of the WhatsApp Terms and Conditions update, they might want to do a bit further research on the application and its potential links to Twitter and Jack Dorsey - which could well explain why he has advocated that people move to this platform recently. Yes, these are tenuous and murky founder and financial links but I wouldn't be surprised if there is some level of data sharing between the two platforms in the future, or even Signal being acquired by another company. Privacy pragmatists should carry on using WhatsApp given its mass adoption as a practical measure for people to keep in touch, as long as it isn't being used as the main corporate platform. Privacy purists on the other hand may want to do away with their personal tracking and listening devices completely and move to carrier pigeon.

