Italian Menswear Brand Loses Corp Data in Ransomware Attack – Expert Comments

A group of hackers executed a ransomware attack Wednesday on Italian menswear premium brand Boggi Milano, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg. The hacker group called Ragnarok said on its dark web blog that it targeted Boggi Milano servers and stole about 40 gigabytes of corporate data including human resource files such as salary information. The people familiar with the matter confirmed that it was a ransomware attack and that 40 gigabytes of data were stolen. The company confirmed that it was the victim of a cyber-attack and that an investigation into the incident was underway.
Ransomware attacks are the new great digital train robbery, stealing data and crippling business through a constantly evolving attack ecosystem and malware that can evade perimeter controls.
Organizations must mitigate ransomware risk through constant backup to ensure data can be restored rapidly if it is locked, and also utilize proven data-centric security to foil the attack itself. If data is neutralized using modern data-centric techniques that enable data use in the enterprise while protected while restricting access to the minimum live data, attackers will get the equivalent of digital coal, not data gold, and soon move on to the next vulnerable target. For the enterprise, this avoids the impact of a data breach and financial demand at the same time.Read Less
