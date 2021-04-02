Italian Menswear Brand Loses Corp Data in Ransomware Attack – Expert Comments

A group of hackers executed a ransomware attack Wednesday on Italian menswear premium brand Boggi Milano, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg. The hacker group called Ragnarok said on its dark web blog that it targeted Boggi Milano servers and stole about 40 gigabytes of corporate data including human resource files such as salary information. The people familiar with the matter confirmed that it was a ransomware attack and that 40 gigabytes of data were stolen. The company confirmed that it was the victim of a cyber-attack and that an investigation into the incident was underway.

