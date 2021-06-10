JBS Pays $11 Million Dollars in Cyber Ransom

The world’s largest meat processing company has paid the equivalent of $11m (£7.8m) in ransom to put an end to a major cyber-attack. Computer networks at JBS were hacked last week, temporarily shutting down some operations in Australia, Canada, and the US. The payment was reportedly made using Bitcoin after plants had come back online. JBS says it was necessary to pay to protect customers, with JBS chief executive Andre Nogueira commenting, “This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally.

Experts Comments