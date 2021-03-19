Job Seekers Turn To Hacking Forums

“Desperate” job seekers are advertising their willingness to work for cyber criminals on the darknet and hacking forums, according to a new report from Check Point Research. This is a growing trend that researchers haven’t observed before, as the norm is for criminals to seek new recruits rather than the other way around. The research tracked several known hacking forums and saw dozens of posts from individuals with no prior cybercrime experience begging for work that would earn them cash quickly. The researchers said they believed this is the result of the impact of COVID-19 on the global jobs market.

Experts Comments