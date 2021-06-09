Kent School’s Suffer Cyberattack With Systems Offline And Data Stolen

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that two schools have closed after hackers broke into their servers, stole data and encrypted pupil information. Officials at the Skinners’ Kent Academy and Skinners’ Kent Primary School said they “cannot be sure” exactly what information hackers have access to. But they urged parents at the Tunbridge Wells schools to contact their banks to let them know that personal details could have been taken. Action Fraud and the National Cyber Security Centre are investigating.

Experts Comments