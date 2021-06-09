Expert Comments

Kent School’s Suffer Cyberattack With Systems Offline And Data Stolen

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that two schools have closed after hackers broke into their servers, stole data and encrypted pupil information. Officials at the Skinners’ Kent Academy and Skinners’ Kent Primary School said they “cannot be sure” exactly what information hackers have access to. But they urged parents at the Tunbridge Wells schools to contact their banks to let them know that personal details could have been taken. Action Fraud and the National Cyber Security Centre are investigating.

Martin Jartelius
June 09, 2021
CSO
Outpost24

For the schools, interacting with the hackers won't guarantee that the attackers will not do anything with the data.

It is a situation you wouldn't wish for anyone to be in, especially when it negatively impacts children. For the schools, interacting with the hackers won't guarantee that the attackers will not do anything with the data. In fact, the worst has already happened; they are all impacted, systems are down and the schools shut. Depending on the scale: Investigating the matter, informing those affected in full, and making sure it does not ever happen again and starting from scratch might be the

It is a situation you wouldn’t wish for anyone to be in, especially when it negatively impacts children. For the schools, interacting with the hackers won't guarantee that the attackers will not do anything with the data. In fact, the worst has already happened; they are all impacted, systems are down and the schools shut. Depending on the scale: Investigating the matter, informing those affected in full, and making sure it does not ever happen again and starting from scratch might be the best way forward here. There are many means by which this could have been detected, responded to, and likely also avoided, but there is little value to speculate regarding that. At this stage all those affected should monitor for fraudulent activity, learn from the attack and ensure that preventive measures are in place.

