BACKGROUND:
Earlier this week, Cloudflare drew attention drawn to the ineffectiveness of the CAPTCHA tool that so many of us annoyingly go along with, forcing us to count the number of traffic lights before we can purchase tickets. At the same time, suggestions were made about replacing it with a personal security key.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Whether it's ineffective CAPTCHA technology, or an unrealistic idea like making every user purchase their own security dongle, what's clear is that there simply needs to be a greater effort made on the part of businesses to identify and protect against bots. Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business. For some reason, we've collectively decided that it's OK to either hide behind the tech that doesn't catch anything or to throw up our hands and.....Read More
Whether it's ineffective CAPTCHA technology, or an unrealistic idea like making every user purchase their own security dongle, what's clear is that there simply needs to be a greater effort made on the part of businesses to identify and protect against bots. Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business. For some reason, we've collectively decided that it's OK to either hide behind the tech that doesn't catch anything or to throw up our hands and say that bots are a fact of life. It's time this comes to an end.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Sam Crowther, CEO and Founder, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/kill-the-captcha-stop-making-users-account-for-your-lack-of-security
Facebook Message
@Sam Crowther, CEO and Founder, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/kill-the-captcha-stop-making-users-account-for-your-lack-of-security