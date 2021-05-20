Expert Comments

Kill The CAPTCHA: Stop Making Users Account For Your Lack Of Security

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

Earlier this week, Cloudflare drew attention drawn to the ineffectiveness of the CAPTCHA tool that so many of us annoyingly go along with, forcing us to count the number of traffic lights before we can purchase tickets. At the same time, suggestions were made about replacing it with a personal security key.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Sam Crowther
May 20, 2021
CEO and Founder
Kasada

Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business.

Whether it's ineffective CAPTCHA technology, or an unrealistic idea like making every user purchase their own security dongle, what's clear is that there simply needs to be a greater effort made on the part of businesses to identify and protect against bots. Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business. For some reason, we've collectively decided that it's OK to either hide behind the tech that doesn't catch anything or to throw up our hands and

.....Read More

Whether it's ineffective CAPTCHA technology, or an unrealistic idea like making every user purchase their own security dongle, what's clear is that there simply needs to be a greater effort made on the part of businesses to identify and protect against bots. Preventing bots should be part of the base-level requirements for securing an online business. For some reason, we've collectively decided that it's OK to either hide behind the tech that doesn't catch anything or to throw up our hands and say that bots are a fact of life. It's time this comes to an end.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Conti Ransomware Group Leak Irish Patients’ Data on Dark Web...

Code Signing in the Software Supply Chain – Expert Source

SolarWinds Hack Happened Months Earlier Than Thought

NZ District Health Board Attack Slows 5 Hospitals

MyHome.ie “Inadvertently” Suffers Data Leak

Elon Musk Impersonators Earn Millions From Crypto-scams – Expert Advise

FBI Receives Record Level of Complaints for Online Scams

Expert Reacted on Research that Bizarro Banking Trojan Now Hitting...

Continuing Attack on Ireland’s HSE and Threatened Patient Data Release

DCMS to Focus on Supply Chain Security – Expert Reaction