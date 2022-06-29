Kubernetes API: Over 900,000 Exposures Found Across The Internet

Cyble Research Labs observed over 900,000 Kubernetes exposures across the internet.

… it emphasizes the existence of seemingly simple misconfiguration practices that might make companies lucrative targets for TAs in the future.

Kubernetes, often known as K8s, is an open-source system for automating containerized application deployment, scaling, and administration. K8s incorporates virtual and real machines to create a uniform API interface. Developers can use the Kubernetes API to launch, scale, and manage containerized applications. Kubernetes assists with the management of containers that execute applications and ensures that there is no downtime in a production environment.

the United States, at 65%, has the highest exposure count, followed by China (14%) and Germany (9%), as shown below.

