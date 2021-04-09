Linkedin Data Of 500 Million Users Being Sold Online

It has been reported that data from over 500 million LinkedIn users are being sold online to hackers, marking the second major cybersecurity incident to be revealed in the past week, following news of a similar occurrence involving Facebook. The trove of scraped LinkedIn data includes user IDs, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, professional titles, and other work-related data, according to security news and research group CyberNews.

CyberNews analysts discovered the scraped data set on an online forum for hackers and were able to verify that the data was associated with LinkedIn user accounts. It’s unclear how old the data is, however, and how the bad actors obtained it. LinkedIn said in a statement that while the scraped data set contains some “publicly viewable member profile data,” it is “actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies,” meaning that bad actors created the data set with information from multiple services.

