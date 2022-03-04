Log4Shell Threat Far From Gone: Attackers Continue To Target Vulnerability

The quantity of cyber-attacks targeting the Log4Shell complex of vulnerabilities in Log4j still remains extremely high, according to new Threat Spotlight analysis from Barracuda Networks.

The Log4Shell vulnerabilities have now been around for more than two months, and Barracuda researchers observed that the volume of attacks attempting to exploit these vulnerabilities has remained relatively constant, with a few dips and spikes, over the past two months. It is predicted that this attack pattern will continue, given the popularity of the software, the exploitability of the vulnerability, and the payoff when a compromise happens.

Experts Comments