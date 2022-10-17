Magniber Ransomware Is Targeting Home PC

HP’s Wolf Security team is reporting that Magniber ransomware is infecting home users and demanding payments of up to $2,500 for the decryption tool. Masquading as a Windows 10/11 update, attackers get users to download a Zip file containing the malware. Magniber has been primarily spread through MSI and EXE files, but since September has been using this Zip file approach to install the malware.

Excerpts: