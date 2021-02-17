Malvertisers Redirecting To Scam Sites Via Browser Zero-day

Researchers with Confiant Security are reporting that “ScamClub” malvertisers are exploiting a browser zero day to redirect traffic to scam sites. Their report says: “Active for at least several years now, ScamClub malvertisements are defined mainly by forced redirections to scams that offer prizes to “lucky” users, like the all too ubiquitous “You’ve won a Walmart giftcard!” or “You’ve won an iPhone!” landing pages. Over the last 90 days, ScamClub has delivered over 50MM malicious impressions, maintaining a low baseline of activity augmented by frequent manic bursts — with as many as 16MM impacted ads being served in a single day.” Cybersecurity experts offer thoughts.

Experts Comments