Malware Stole 1.2TB Private Data From 3 Mil PCs

BACKGROUND:

esearchers at Nordlocker have reported on Nameless malware that stole 1.2 TB of private data, discussing their case study of a 1.2-terabyte database collected from “over 3 million Windows-based computers” between 2018 and 2020 by a “Trojan-type malware.” Their analysis offers details on the malware used, data & file types and programs/ apps targeted, including:

  • Downloaded software included illegal Adobe Photoshop 2018, a Windows cracking tool, and several cracked games
  • Infected 3.25 million Windows based computers
  • 26 million login credentials stolen between 2018 and 2020
  • Screenshots & camera images collected

