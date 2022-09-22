Malwarebytes Glitch Causes Block To Google & YouTube For Users

Due to a glitch by anti-malware software company, Malwarebytes, it began yesterday detecting Google and YouTube domains as being malicious and therefore blocking its users from accessing the website homepage as well as the features that are used alongside it.
This is an unfortunate error that was made by, Malwarebytes, as many users put their trust into companies like this to protect their computer and not have to worry about being able to access such simple and core websites such as Google & YouTube.
The glitch was said to have been a blunder purely made by the company and not a deliberate move against Big Tech or blocking their users on purpose.
Because so many businesses now use Google Drive as their primary sharing platform with other employees utilizing Google Docs, Drive, and Sheets, the Malwarebytes issue meant that many people were unable to work. Given that everything can change in the blink of an eye, this raises the question of whether society as a whole can rely only on the internet to meet its users’ requirements for work and to always be there for them to use.
While the issue was resolved fairly quickly, we are sure that Malwarebytes are working diligently to ensure this issue will not happen again and not put off users from having antimalware software on their computer as it is so important to keep your computer and information safe.