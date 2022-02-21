Massive Data Leak Hits Credit Suisse, Cyber Security Experts Reactions

Credit Suisse has hit out after a massive data leak has brought to light the hidden wealth of several clients of the bank. Data on over 18,000 bank accounts was leaked to German media. The data includes personal, shared and corporate accounts as well as ones opened all the way back in the 40s. Nearly 50 media organizations spent months working with this data and found evidence that Credit Suisse accounts were used by clients involved in serious crimes like money laundering or drug trafficking.

Published Feb 20, 2022.



Marcoses stole an estimated 513,720,000,000.00PHP.



The average annual income is 313,348PHP.



Meaning, the Marcoses stole the yearly income of an average Filipino for 1,639,706.35 (MORE THAN ONE AND A HALF MILLION) years of work.https://t.co/Uik8kLhVok — Ash Presto 💜 (@sosyolohija) February 21, 2022

Experts Comments