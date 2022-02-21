Massive Data Leak Hits Credit Suisse, Cyber Security Experts Reactions

Credit Suisse has hit out after a massive data leak has brought to light the hidden wealth of several clients of the bank. Data on over 18,000 bank accounts was leaked to German media. The data includes personal, shared and corporate accounts as well as ones opened all the way back in the 40s. Nearly 50 media organizations spent months working with this data and found evidence that Credit Suisse accounts were used by clients involved in serious crimes like money laundering or drug trafficking.
Experts Comments
What do you think of the topic? Do you agree with expert(s) or share your expert opinion below.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
The threats posed on the inside of a company remain the most difficult to protect in cyberspace. Staff often bring more risks than any remote attack as they are equipped with the advantage of having overriding powers and insider knowledge, making it impossible to protect from completely. Whether a data leak is conscious or not, staff are often overlooked when it comes to the biggest threats in an organisation. Insider threats are sometimes forgotten about after the vetting stage but they.....Read More
The threats posed on the inside of a company remain the most difficult to protect in cyberspace. Staff often bring more risks than any remote attack as they are equipped with the advantage of having overriding powers and insider knowledge, making it impossible to protect from completely. Whether a data leak is conscious or not, staff are often overlooked when it comes to the biggest threats in an organisation. Insider threats are sometimes forgotten about after the vetting stage but they usually lead to the most damaging consequences and can leave a more challenging clean-up operation in their wake.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/massive-data-leak-hits-credit-suisse-cyber-security-experts-reactions
Facebook Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/massive-data-leak-hits-credit-suisse-cyber-security-experts-reactions