Metaverse App Allows Kids Into Virtual Strip Clubs, Experts Advice

Following the news that a researcher posing as a 13-year-old was able to access adult content on the Metaverse, it’s clear that metaverse creators will need much more effective age verification to protect children from harm, and thus create trust in their platforms.

It’s possible to eradicate the age-old trick of simply using a fake identity that claims to be older than you are, argues cyber security experts. It will take new, powerful verification technologies in the sign-up process and continuously throughout the use of the platform.

Experts Comments