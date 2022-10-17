Mexico Investigating Pegasus Spyware Purchases

As reported by Reuters, the Mexican attorney general’s office said on Sunday it is investigating the purchase of Pegasus computer spyware by the previous administration and whether it was carried out legally.

In a statement, the office referred to existing probes of two people, including a prominent ex-official, into the use of Pegasus spyware, days after the current government denied it had spied on journalists or critics. In the statement, Mexican prosecutors said they were looking at the acquisition of Pegasus by the prior attorney general’s office for 457 million pesos ($23 million).