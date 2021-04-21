Expert Comments

MI5 Warns Of Spies Targeting British Officials Through Linkedin

Following the news around MI5 warning 10,000 British officials had been targeted by spies through LinkedIn, experts commented below.

Callum Roxan
April 21, 2021
Head of Threat Intelligence
F-Secure

People play an important role in building effective detection capabilities.

It is no surprise that attackers continue to use online platforms such as LinkedIn to socially engineer individuals. We have seen in our own research these platforms be used to gain not only information but also help facilitate access to victim networks through the delivery of malicious office documents.

 

With remote working blurring the line between corporate and personal devices, platforms and networks - LinkedIn and other similar platforms are one of the innovative methods attackers are using to take advantage of these circumstances. These platforms fall outside of the visibility of many internal security teams leaving them blind to these kinds of attacks. People play an important role in building effective detection capabilities, and this incident serves as an example of the need to invest in people as well as technology.

