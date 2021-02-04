Michelangelo Virus – 30th Anniversary Of Discovery

Thursday 4th February 2021 marks 30 years since the Michelangelo computer virus was discovered. It was a significant event in cybersecurity history because no virus before it had prompted the public to think about security like Michelangelo did.

Michelangelo was a variant of a ‘boot sector’ virus, malware that modified the bootup process of computers at that time. It spread via floppy disk and was aptly named Michelangelo because the virus lay dormant on infected machines until March 6th, 1992, which happened to be the famous painter Michelangelo’s birthday when it could damage systems and data.

