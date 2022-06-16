Microsoft Acquires Cyber Threat Analysis Company To Respond To Cyber Warfare

Microsoft has made the announcement that it will acquire cyber threat analysis and research company, Miburo.
Microsoft’s announcement that it will acquire Miburo serves as a reminder of the reality of the all-too-real threat of foreign information operations. As the world adjusts its stance on cyber warfare, it’s encouraging to see the tech industry join in a response that expands threat detection and looks to shed light on threat actor tactics.”The potential for cybercrime to be used as a tool for warfare is real. Every citizen and every industry has a role to play in digital fortification, whether it’s protecting a country, a company, or a consumer.
Awareness and vigilance are vital weapons in our response to these threats. Power comes through knowledge. An ongoing journey of education into the threats and tactics out there is vital. This is what cybersecurity training should be teaching today.
