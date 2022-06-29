Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, has discovered an online community of minors constructing, exchanging and spreading malware, including ransomware and a mix of information stealers and cryptominers. The group lures young users by advertising access to different malware builders and tool kits that allow laypeople to construct malware easily. In some cases, people have to buy access to the malware builder tool in order to join the group, and in others, they can become group members where they are offered the tool for a nominal fee of 5 to 25 Euros. The community uses dedicated Discord servers as a discussion board and selling place to spread malware families such as “Lunar”, “Snatch”, or “Rift”, which follow the current trend of malware-as-a-service. More information: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minors-use-discord-servers-to-earn-extra-pocket-money-through-spreading-malware-301576652.html