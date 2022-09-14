As Montenegro battles with a massive cyberattack, its computers are unplugged, the internet switched off and websites down. Reports today suggest pro-Russian hackers are behind the attack on the NATO state.
The numerous cyber attacks we have seen during the Russia/Ukraine conflict confirm that no industry, institution, or state is immune, and nothing is off-limits. Ongoing attacks in Montenegro, which have crippled their critical infrastructure including banking, water and electricity power systems, should be a reminder that cyber warfare is a formidable threat to all NATO members. While a full-scale “cyberwar” hasn’t materialised yet, it’s clear NATO members are a target and must increase their defensive cyber capabilities.
In cyber warfare, favour is skewed to the offensive team: adversaries are often far more agile in developing, adopting and rolling out innovations; they test, research and deploy innovation continuously.
Consequently, the best way UK organisations can defend themselves in the face of cyber warfare is to be more proactive – and less reactive – in their protection strategy, by deploying threat-informed defence and managed services to counter pervading skills and resource challenges.
Organisations and institutions need to choose security partners that are equally innovative, using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to remove blind spots faster and with the same rigor as our adversaries seek them. By building up a strong bastion of preventative security, organisations can increase their resilience in the face of global cyber threat.