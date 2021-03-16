Msoft Exchange Exploit Leads To 10X Attack Increase

Check Point Research has issued findings showing that the ongoing Microsoft Exchange zero-day vulnerability attacks have resulted in attacks increasing ten-fold – from 700 on March 11 to over 7,200 on March 15. The US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, and Russia are amongst the countries most attacked, and the most targeted industry sector has been Government/Military. The cybersecurity experts offer perspective.
When you look at the fact that ransomware has increased exponentially in the last year, it unfortunately makes sense that attackers would take advantage of such a critical and widespread vulnerability for financial gain. This shows why organizations have to assume they've been breached. However an attacker gets in, they are bound to be visible afterward. It's especially incumbent on organizations to ensure that their vulnerability assessments service and their internal team are equipped to spot it.
This flood of activity targeting the Microsoft Exchange exploits should come as no surprise. Cybercriminals and other malicious actors know there is a finite time to act between the announcement of a vulnerability and the point where patches are released and in place. That time is rapidly closing for the Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities and they know it. This just reinforces the need to quickly deploy the patch, because the attacks will continue as long as vulnerable systems remain exposed.
