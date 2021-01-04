Multi-Platform Credit Card Skimmer Discovered- Expert Offers Perspective

A new Magecart card skimmer, discovered by Dutch cybersecurity company Sansec, is collecting customers payment info on dozens of stores hosted by Shopify, BigCommerce, Zencart, and Woocommerce. The skimmer works by showing a fake payment form and records customers keystrokes before they enter the actual checkout page.
Sansec's revelation of a Magecart style skimmer that can infect multiple platforms is another indication of how sophisticated the attackers have become, while their attack tools evolve to become more versatile and effective. It is telling that this new strain appears to have gone undetected for several months. However, the revealed details also point to ways we can defend against this recent generation of attack tools. While home users can't be expected to have a full security stack, there are tools they can use locally, or hosted by their ISP, that could help prevent this sort of attack.Read Less
