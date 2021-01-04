Multi-Platform Credit Card Skimmer Discovered- Expert Offers Perspective

Expert Comments

A new Magecart card skimmer, discovered by Dutch cybersecurity company Sansec, is collecting customers payment info on dozens of stores hosted by Shopify, BigCommerce, Zencart, and Woocommerce. The skimmer works by showing a fake payment form and records customers keystrokes before they enter the actual checkout page.

Saryu Nayyar
January 04, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

It is telling that this new strain appears to have gone undetected for several months.

Sansec's revelation of a Magecart style skimmer that can infect multiple platforms is another indication of how sophisticated the attackers have become, while their attack tools evolve to become more versatile and effective.  It is telling that this new strain appears to have gone undetected for several months.  However, the revealed details also point to ways we can defend against this recent generation of attack tools.  While home users can't be expected to have a full security stack,

