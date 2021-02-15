Expert Comments

My Phone Is Listening To Me, Say 60% Of People – Expert Reaction

Following the recent story that six in ten people are concerned that their mobile devices are listening to their private conversations, please find a comment below from a cybersecurity expert.

David Emm
February 15, 2021
Principal Security Researcher
Kaspersky

Remember, a popular app with an unremarkable privacy policy can compromise your sensitive data.

The findings reported by the Commission for Communications Regulation on digital services and online safety paint an interesting picture of public awareness around digital security in today’s interconnected world. On the one-hand, the majority of people expressed concern about security of their personal data, specifically related to private conversations, yet on the other side almost a quarter of people were willing to trade their data for free services.

 

To me, this says we’re in a major

To me, this says we’re in a major transitional period regarding the way that the average person considers and trades their personal data. We subscribe to services that collect our data, process it and sell it, giving us something like a social network platform or movies on demand in exchange. Most of the time we don’t even read those terms of agreement and jump right into sharing our private data with everyone.

 

The most important thing to understand is: your data costs as much as you value it. So make sure your privacy isn't the price you pay later for giving it away now. Remember, a popular app with an unremarkable privacy policy can compromise your sensitive data. 

