Δ
This National Cyber Security Awareness Month should be a reality check for organisations. No industry is untouchable when it comes to cybercrime – with ransomware, phishing and targeted social engineering attacks all on the rise. Many of these attacks, at their root, come down to some type of compromised identity, with user access points often targeted. Once inside the system, cyber criminals can then increase privileges to get hold of sensitive information. “Over 4 in 5 organisations (84%) have experienced an identity-related breach in the past year. Yet, nearly half of businesses (45%) are only just starting to prepare for them – indicating a gap in enterprises’ cyber security posture.
Leveraging AI-enabled identity security helps organisations be in the drivers’ seat. Clearly seeing, understanding, and managing who has access to what, and why, and then properly securing that access, can go a long way in avoiding a breach or compromise. Given how prevalent these attacks are today, businesses should put identity security at the core of their security efforts.
Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics
This National Cyber Security Awareness Month should be a reality check for organisations. No industry is untouchable when it comes to cybercrime – with ransomware, phishing and targeted social engineering attacks all on the rise. Many of these attacks, at their root, come down to some type of compromised identity, with user access points often targeted. Once inside the system, cyber criminals can then increase privileges to get hold of sensitive information. “Over 4 in 5 organisations (84%) have experienced an identity-related breach in the past year. Yet, nearly half of businesses (45%) are only just starting to prepare for them – indicating a gap in enterprises’ cyber security posture.
Leveraging AI-enabled identity security helps organisations be in the drivers’ seat. Clearly seeing, understanding, and managing who has access to what, and why, and then properly securing that access, can go a long way in avoiding a breach or compromise. Given how prevalent these attacks are today, businesses should put identity security at the core of their security efforts.