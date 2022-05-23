Navigating The Cyber Arms Race, Expert Weighs In

Cyberwarfare is taking on a new meaning as the Costa Rican president announces “we’re at war” with renowned ransomware group Conti, following extortionate ransom demands from the government.

SonicWall, the cyber security giant highlights the staggering increase in ransomware in its trusted annual threat report:

Government sector saw a 1885% increase in ransomware attacks

saw a in ransomware attacks 105% increase in ransomware attacks globally

in ransomware attacks globally Nearly 20 ransomware attempts every second

Experts Comments