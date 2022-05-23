Navigating The Cyber Arms Race, Expert Weighs In

Cyberwarfare is taking on a new meaning as the Costa Rican president announces “we’re at war” with renowned ransomware group Conti, following extortionate ransom demands from the government.

SonicWall, the cyber security giant highlights the staggering increase in ransomware in its trusted annual threat report:

  • Government sector saw a 1885% increase in ransomware attacks
  • 105% increase in ransomware attacks globally
  • Nearly 20 ransomware attempts every second

Experts Comments

It's an arms race, because as good as we've gotten, the bad guys have gotten even better and more efficient in their threat- actually moving at a faster pace than, than we can defend right now. The bad guys have gotten more sophisticated tools that enable smarter ways to store stock - for example in the cloud and around the world in multiple places. And now, with the proliferation of cryptocurrency, this has enabled a whole new dark side because as a global digital currency, this makes it much easier for bad actors to move money quicker, all the while making it harder to trace. This in turn makes it even harder for businesses and governments to recover and even get encryption keys to unlock the ransomware.

