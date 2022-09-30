New Botnet ‘Chaos’ Targeting Linux, Windows Systems

Lumen’s Black Lotus Labs blogs about discovering a new rapidly growing, multipurpose malware written in the Go programming language. Dubbed “Chaos” by the author, the malware was developed for Windows, Linux, and a wide array of consumer devices, small office/home office (SOHO) routers and enterprise servers.

“We are seeing a complex malware that has quadrupled in size in just two months, and it is well-positioned to continue accelerating,” said Mark Dehus, director of threat intelligence for Lumen Black Lotus Labs. “Chaos poses a threat to a variety of consumer and enterprise devices and hosts. We strongly recommend organizations bolster their security postures by deploying services like Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and DDoS mitigation.”

Key Findings: