New Emotet Variant Stealing Users’ Credit Card Information from Google Chrome
Although the huge spike in Emotet activity is concerning, it doesn’t mean you have to give up Chrome to be safe. The malware usually requires the victim to click on a malicious link or attachment in an email. Chrome isn’t vulnerable without this crucial step. As long as you don’t click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails, your credit card information is safe from Emotet.
The Emotet malware spreads, as do many similar bits of malware, appears to spread via email and social engineering, by enticing users to open attachments or click links. End users should be aware of opening any attachments or clicking any link that had not been explicitly requested by them.
Organizations should keep their systems updated to the latest versions of all operating systems and applications. End users should also be educated about the dangers of opening links or attachments.
Users should also create strong passwords, use two-factor authentication whenever possible, and make sure they have reliable antivirus and anti-malware protection installed on their machines.