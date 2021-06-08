Expert Comments

New Kubernetes Malware Backdoors Clusters Via Windows Containers, Expert Weighs In

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

A new malware designed to compromise Kubernetes and create backdoors into businesses. This new malware has been active for more than a year and is compromising Windows containers to compromise Kubernetes clusters, using various container escape tactics to achieve code execution on the underlying Kubernetes node.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Sergio Loureiro
June 08, 2021
Cloud Security Director
Outpost24

Kubernetes clusters are very handy to mine cryptocurrency.

Even if Windows containers are less popular than Linux (and teams should use Hyper-V containers), this awesome attack illustrates an escape from containers to host and a technique to spread to Kubernetes clusters. Therefore highlighting the importance for security teams to discover easy to attack workloads and keeping hardened Kubernetes configurations. Kubernetes clusters are very handy to mine cryptocurrency and will pay for the sophistication of the attack obfuscation.

Trevor Morgan
June 08, 2021
Product Manager
comforte AG

Malware threats set up a false choice between being nimble and being cautious and secure with sensitive data.

Enterprises adopt cloud native strategies because they want to accelerate their ability to innovate. Unfortunately, most organizations struggle with the right level of data security to avoid compromise with cloud native application architectures. Malware like Siloscape complicates this endeavor by striking at the core of containerization and creates real hesitation on the part of cloud native development efforts, threatening to slow down these processes and defeat the very agility these

.....Read More

Enterprises adopt cloud native strategies because they want to accelerate their ability to innovate. Unfortunately, most organizations struggle with the right level of data security to avoid compromise with cloud native application architectures. Malware like Siloscape complicates this endeavor by striking at the core of containerization and creates real hesitation on the part of cloud native development efforts, threatening to slow down these processes and defeat the very agility these organizations seek. Malware threats set up a false choice between being nimble and being cautious and secure with sensitive data.

  Read Less
Kevin Bocek
June 08, 2021
VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence
Venafi

Attackers are also preying on weak supply chain controls in Kubernetes.

This is no surprise. This is yet another example of hackers targeting developer pipelines and underlying cloud infrastructures, a trend that is continuing the rise. We are seeing several examples that attackers are shifting left of developers. Targeting Kubernetes is a smart move, as it is being quickly established as the business operating system of the next decade. Especially alarming is that attackers are now using malware to scour Kubernetes clusters for machine identities – like TLS

.....Read More

This is no surprise. This is yet another example of hackers targeting developer pipelines and underlying cloud infrastructures, a trend that is continuing the rise. We are seeing several examples that attackers are shifting left of developers. Targeting Kubernetes is a smart move, as it is being quickly established as the business operating system of the next decade. Especially alarming is that attackers are now using malware to scour Kubernetes clusters for machine identities – like TLS certificates. Attackers are also preying on weak supply chain controls in Kubernetes, where any code can run – unlike an iPhone or Android phone, which rely on machine identities to know what ‘good’ or ‘bad’ code is. Security teams have a long way to go in keep up. There’s no time like now to start; this is just the beginning!

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

White House Warns Companies to Step Up Cybersecurity – But...

Comment: Education Sector to See a Rise in Ransomware

Experts React: US Recovers Millions Paid To Colonial Pipeline Ransomware...

Reddit, Gov.uk, Spotify, PayPal And More Go Down In Fastly...

Leaked Spreadsheet Exposes Details Of UK Special Forces Soldiers

Expert Insight On Threat Actors Delivering Prevalent Info-stealers Via Pay-per-click...

SonicWall Sheds Light On Ransomware Attacks As NCSC Announces Continued...

Wave Of Ransomware Draws Government Attention, Expert Weighs In

Herfordshire County Council Reports Almost 16,000 Cyber ‘Attacks’

Experts React: White House Open Letter To Companies Re Ransomware

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy