New Malware Hijacks Kubernetes Clusters To Mine Monero – Experts Insight

Yesterday researchers from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 published their discovery of a never-before-seen malware, dubbed Hildegard, that is being used by the TeamTNT threat group to target Kubernetes clusters. While Hildegard, initially detected in January 2021, is initially being used to launch cryptojacking operations, researchers believe that the campaign may still be in the reconnaissance and weaponization stage. Eventually, they warn, TeamTNT may launch a more large-scale cryptojacking attack via Kubernetes environments or steal data from applications running in Kubernetes clusters.

Experts Comments