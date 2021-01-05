New Phishing Campaign Targets PayPal Users

A new phishing campaign has been identified that targets PayPal users with fraudulent text messages, according to TechRadar. The exploit attempts to steal a variety of sensitive user details, in addition to their PayPal credentials. Targets first receive an SMS message stating that the user’s PayPal account has been partially suspended due to suspicious activity. The user is then asked to click on a link that will enable them to verify their account. However, this link actually leads to a fake login page that allows the attacker to steal the entered login credentials. The phishing page then asks for further details, including names, addresses, and bank details, which the attacker could use for further fraudulent activity.

Experts Comments