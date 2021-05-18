New Plans to Boost Cyber Resilience of UK’s Critical Supply Chains

The government has unveiled new proposals to help UK businesses manage cybersecurity in their digital and third-party IT services supply chains, as a growing body of evidence suggests that the risks to business continuity are hitting unprecedented heights. With supply chains demonstrably threatened through high-profile cyber attacks – a recent spate of incidents sparked through breaches of Accellion and Codecov products and, arguably, the SolarWinds incident – the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is calling for views on several measures to enhance supply chain security.

Experts Comments