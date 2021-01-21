Expert Comments

NSA And Dutch NCSC Warn Outdated TLS Certs

Enterprises and Government bodies continue to rely on outdated TLS certificates, according to a security advisory published by the US National Security Agency. Earlier this week, the Dutch NCSC released a similar alert, to bolster encryption for public sector bodies that up till now has left them open to attacks and created a ‘false sense of security’.

Web browsers have been gradually moving away from TLS 1.0 and 1.1, but the shift has been slower for the public sector, and various national cybersecurity agencies are being forced to act.

